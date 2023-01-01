Let's Get Creative!

FOR KIDS: COLORING PAGES AND ART PROJECTS

There’s no right or wrong way to create art! PBS Kids has art projects and coloring pages for all of your favorite characters!



FOR PARENTS: THE IMPORTANCE OF ART IN CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Participating in art has so many developmental benefits for children . Practicing art can help children develop fine motor skills, language skills, decision making skills, cultural awareness and has shown to increase academic performance . Art encourages self-expression , boosts self-esteem , and can help you connect with your kids .