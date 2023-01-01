Let's Get Creative!
FOR KIDS: COLORING PAGES AND ART PROJECTS
There’s no right or wrong way to create art! PBS Kids has art projects and coloring pages for all of your favorite characters!
- Coloring Pages: Arthur, Daniel Tiger, Alma’s Way, Rosie’s Rules, Work it Out Wombats!
- Make Your Own Scratch Paper
- How to Make Recycled Crayons
- Handprint Art
- Art Games
FOR PARENTS: THE IMPORTANCE OF ART IN CHILD DEVELOPMENT
Participating in art has so many developmental benefits for children. Practicing art can help children develop fine motor skills, language skills, decision making skills, cultural awareness and has shown to increase academic performance. Art encourages self-expression, boosts self-esteem, and can help you connect with your kids.
FOR EDUCATORS: ART FOR EVERY CLASSROOM
Integrating art in the classroom is a wonderful way to engage students in a new way. Blending arts and SEL can help teachers hone in on their students' emotions and interests. Art can also help students boost their curiosity! Take a virtual field trip to a crayon factory and practice “wondering” and question asking.