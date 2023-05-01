Love is Love!

FOR KIDS: RAINBOW ARTS AND CRAFTS

This month, we celebrate the rainbow as a symbol of love and inclusivity for all. Looking to show your pride this month? Try some rainbow arts and crafts to decorate your home! Make a rainbow ribbon flag or a rainbow mobile to celebrate this colorful holiday!

FOR PARENTS: TEACHING YOUR CHILD TO BE AN "INCLUDER"

Celebrate Pride with your family by sharing stories of friendship, empathy, acceptance, and celebrating everyone's unique identity and perspective. Using stories is a great way to discuss and nurture your child’s identity. Teaching your child to be an “includer” can also empower them to be an ally to those in need.

FOR EDUCATORS: SUPPORTING LGBTQ+ STUDENTS IN THE CLASSROOM

Creating an inclusive classroom where all children feel safe and respected is essential to student success. PBS Learning Media offers this toolkit for educators to support LGBTQ+ students and families in the classroom. The digital toolkit offers classroom resources and professional development for early grades and middle school and high school. Be sure to preview this material and check your state and local regulations before using this content with your students.