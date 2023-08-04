© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Make New Friends, But Keep the Old!

Make new friends, but keep the old! On August 6th, we celebrate National Friendship Day. Friendships develop throughout our lives, beginning as children and evolving as adults. Making new friends can be difficult at any age. Being a good friend and neighbor is one of the most important life skills to learn!
Learning Snacks: Friends
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: BEING A GOOD FRIEND
Being good friends means sharing, using kind language and cheering each other on even when things get tough! Friends like Daniel Tiger show us how to take care of our neighbors by taking turns, saying “thank you”, and being a helper. Try these online games with some of your favorite friends at PBS Kids!

FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN SOCIAL SKILLS
Young children are like sponges, they soak up every bit of information around them! Modeling proper social skills and showing kindness will help your child develop empathy and problem solving skills. Daniel Tiger’s Life’s Little Lessons collection offers resources for young children to practice social skills and make friends.

FOR EDUCATORS: LEARNING HOW TO BE FRIENDS
Even when they are of school age, many children are still learning how to be friends. Being a friend often involves talking things out, compromising, and working together. Children will learn that friends come in all shapes and sizes. Use these lessons to make your classroom a place for all children to thrive!

Summer of Adventure
Throughout the entire summer, explore and have fun using a range of free PBS KIDS resources. Hands-on activities and games that enhance reading, math, science, and enjoyment can pique curiosity and creativity.
Learn More


Quick Links