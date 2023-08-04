Make New Friends, But Keep the Old!
FOR KIDS: BEING A GOOD FRIEND
Being good friends means sharing, using kind language and cheering each other on even when things get tough! Friends like Daniel Tiger show us how to take care of our neighbors by taking turns, saying “thank you”, and being a helper. Try these online games with some of your favorite friends at PBS Kids!
FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN SOCIAL SKILLS
Young children are like sponges, they soak up every bit of information around them! Modeling proper social skills and showing kindness will help your child develop empathy and problem solving skills. Daniel Tiger’s Life’s Little Lessons collection offers resources for young children to practice social skills and make friends.
FOR EDUCATORS: LEARNING HOW TO BE FRIENDS
Even when they are of school age, many children are still learning how to be friends. Being a friend often involves talking things out, compromising, and working together. Children will learn that friends come in all shapes and sizes. Use these lessons to make your classroom a place for all children to thrive!