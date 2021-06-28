© 2021 Connecticut Public

Learn at Home

Meet Alma & Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

While Connecticut Public is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with these special programs for older learners and adults, we’re most excited to introduce everyone in the family to PBS KIDS' latest new program, Alma’s Way, premiering October 4 on PBS KIDS 24/7! Alma Rivera is a proud Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her parents and little brother. In each episode, Alma offers a window into her everyday life, which includes her close-knit and loving family, friends and neighbors. The series is created by actor and writer Sonia Manzano, who positively impacted the lives of generations as “Maria” on Sesame Street. All Alma’s Way episodes, games and activities will be available on-demand in both Spanish and English.
Learning Snacks - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month & Meet Alma

FOR KIDS: PLAY AND LEARN ALONG WITH ALMA!
Alma’s way of problem solving is to think things through, and to get creative. Get to know Alma and her family and friends, and discover that everyone has a unique perspective.

Play games like “Bop or Pop” or “Party at Alma’s.”
Create online with Alma – make sticker-stories or create a colorful original art.
Videos: Find full episodes of Alma’s Way, songs and fun clips here.

FOR PARENTS: DANCE AND EAT TO ALMA'S BEAT!
Alma’s Way is infused with all kinds of Latino music, food and culture.

That joyful theme song that makes you want to jump up and dance? It was written by Lin Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman of In the Heights fame, and performed by Flaco Navaja, a Bronx-born salsa singer. On the show, kids will hear traditional Puerto Rican music styles like plena, bomba and salsa, along with other Latino genres such as Cuban son and Colombian cumbia.

One episode features “Abuela Cecilia’s famous mofongo.” Try her simple recipe at home. Experiment with your little ones to make it your own way.

Read about Sonia Manzano’s inspiration and influences as she created the story lines and developed the characters for Alma’s Way.

FOR EDUCATORS: VÁMANOS, AMIGOS! CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH WITH YOUR LEARNERS
Here’s a little history about the origins of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Oh Noah! Collection from PBS LearningMedia is designed to teach Spanish to children ages 6 to 8 through animated videos with embedded games that help build vocabulary. In each video, a misunderstanding launches a comic misadventure.

Educational resources from Latino Public Broadcasting include educator guides, lesson plans and other materials to engage students with the rich history of the Latino experience.

Connecticut Public is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with these special TV programs for older learners and adults.

Find all curated Back-To-School Resources like games, videos, teaching tips and tools for parents and educators on our website, and live stream PBS KIDS at ctpublic.org.


