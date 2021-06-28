Back To School Resources

Support for PBS KIDS programming on Connecticut Public comes from: The Robert & Marguerite DERX FOUNDATION The HEARST FOUNDATION, and the SUSAN HOWARTH FOUNDATION

The beginning of each school year is an exciting time of transition — for students, parents and educators. Settling in to new routines can take some time and some extra patience, with others and with ourselves. Connecticut Public offers the following information to help you and your favorite students get into a healthy, productive groove, and HAVE FUN LEARNING!

Are you a subscriber to our weekly “Learning Snacks” newsletter yet? It’s packed with tasty tips and learning links for kids, parents and educators.

SIGN ME UP NOW »

GAMES! BECAUSE PLAY IS LEARNING:

Link below to find free online games, video clips, activities, recipes and more ways to be creative and have fun with your child’s favorite PBS KIDS characters.

Go Back to School with Daniel Tiger

Join Arthur to go Back to School (and to the park, and to a party… and to the bugball game!

Play along with Donkey Hodie and Purple Panda.

Explore the Outdoors with Elinor Wonders Why

And find MORE Back to School Games with Xavier Riddle, Sesame Street, Curious George, Molly of Denali and other PBS KIDS friends.

FREE Online games are available on the Connecticut Public Mobile App for Apple and Android devices.

GET THE FREE MOBILE APP TODAY »

NEW ROUTINES & TRANSITIONS:

Separating from family, meeting new people, following new instructions and rules, learning when and where certain behaviors are appropriate, and following new wake-up and bedtime routines are all part of school readiness.

Here’s a great collection of songs, stories and support materials to help everyone get ready!

ALL THE FEELS – LEARNING ABOUT EMOTIONS

Using your words to express how you feel, and how to care for others and their feelings is an important skill for our youngest learners, and all the big people, too. These video clips and songs about emotions and empathy can make us all feel better, and more in control.

LET’S MAKE NEW FRIENDS

Being a good friend means sharing, including others, and playing nicely together. Learn about building relationships with your peers.

STAYING HEALTHY & HAPPY

These games and videos are all about making healthy choices: get moving, eat well, brush your teeth and wash your hands, and, of course, special do’s and don’ts for avoiding Coronavirus. Many resources are in both English and Spanish.

ACTIVITY STARTERS FOR EDUCATORS

Be deliberate when inviting your student to watch a PBS KIDS show. These resources can help by adding meaningful conversation and easy activities to their experience.

BINGO! These bilingual, weekly Learn Along Bingo packets (one for PreK & K, one for Grades 1 & 2) include a range of thematic learning opportunities.

GRAPHIC ORGANIZERS & EXPLORATION PACKETS FOR EDUCATORS: Story exploration, vocabulary, alphabets and animals — find tools to guide discussions and other activities — many available in English and Spanish.

TEACHER GUIDES: We've assembled a collection of teacher resources that will help share ideas how you can integrate PBS KIDS content with your students.

AFTERSCHOOL ADVENTURES:

Ready-to-go plans for weeklong thematic activities around themes like investigating patterns, STEM stories, design, math, and more.

PARENTS & CAREGIVERS:

Find stories and advice for raising kind, caring and resilient children who thrive in school and in life!

WATCH LIVE OR STREAM PBS KIDS 24/7

or WATCH ON CPTV MONDAY-FRIDAY, 6:30 am – 6:00 pm:

VIEW THE FULL SCHEDULE HERE