Rainbow Connections

FOR KIDS: FAMILIES ARE PEOPLE JOINED BY LOVE

PBS KIDS offers representation of all kinds of families and friends. In this episode of Arthur, Mr. Ratburn gets married to his partner, Patrick. All of Ellwood city is so happy for their favorite teacher! On Sesame Street, the neighbors celebrate “Family Day” in which we meet Mia and her dads, Frank and Dave. We learn that there are all kinds of people, and families come in all shapes and sizes and colors, yet what we have in common is the need for love, acceptance and support to become our best selves.

FOR PARENTS: INCLUDING EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL LIKE A RAINBOW

Pride is the opposite of shame, and it’s all about acceptance and embracing our differences. This month is a great time to discuss inclusion with your child and teach them to be an includer.



Try some of these books for children about the importance of diversity and community.



Looking to show your pride? Try some rainbow crafts like a rainbow ribbon flag, a rainbow mobile, or a rainbow science experiment!

FOR EDUCATORS: SUPPORTING STUDENTS FROM MILITARY FAMILIES

Educators encounter every possible type of family within their classrooms. Supporting military families is necessary to ensure children feel comfortable and safe in school. These videos from Sesame Street for Military Families explains grief, temporary duty, and deployment and may help students connect to what their peers are feeling. Downloadable resources and activities are also available for you to use in your classroom to help students with emotions, self-regulation, and empathy.

SPECIAL RESOURCES: TEACHING THE HISTORY OF PRIDE

The origins of our Pride parades began as protests. How did the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City evolve into a month-long celebration? PBS Learning Media offers a Teacher’s Toolkit for students in grades 6-12 including some of these resources.



For more resources to support LGBTQ+ students, visit the LGBTQ+ Identify: Teachers Guide.

