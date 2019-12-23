Navigating The Holidays While Grieving
Susanne Nilsson



The holidays are expected to be a season of joy, but annual traditions can highlight the absence of a loved one. This hour, we talk about grief.
We hear from Connecticut residents about how they approach the holidays after losing a family member, and we hear from a grief counselor, too. How should you respond to the people around you who are grieving?
And later: How do you talk to children about grief?
We want to hear from you. How do you deal with the holidays after losing a loved one?
GUESTS:
- Christy Kovel - Middletown resident and Public Policy Director of the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter (@christykovel
)
- Ada Rodriguez - West Hartford resident; licensed professional counselor with a private practice in Newington, CT
- Barbara Giangreco - Licensed marriage and family therapist; she is site director for the Meriden Family Program at The Cove Center for Grieving Children; she also has a private practice in Wallingford