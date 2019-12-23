© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mental Health
Mental Health

Navigating The Holidays While Grieving

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published December 23, 2019 at 8:09 AM EST
1 of 4
Susanne Nilsson
2 of 4
Christy Kovel - Middletown Resident (@christykovel).
Chion Wolf
3 of 4
Ada Rodriguez - West Hartford Resident; licensed professional counselor.
Chion Wolf
4 of 4
Barbara Giangreco - Licensed marriage and family therapist; she is site director for the Meriden Family Program at The Cove Center for Grieving Children.
Chion Wolf

The holidays are expected to be a season of joy, but annual traditions can highlight the absence of a loved one. This hour, we talk about grief.

We hear from Connecticut residents about how they approach the holidays after losing a family member, and we hear from a grief counselor, too. How should you respond to the people around you who are grieving?

And later: How do you talk to children about grief?

We want to hear from you. How do you deal with the holidays after losing a loved one? 

GUESTS:

  • Christy Kovel - Middletown resident and Public Policy Director of the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter (@christykovel
    )
  • Ada Rodriguez - West Hartford resident; licensed professional counselor with a private practice in Newington, CT
  • Barbara Giangreco - Licensed marriage and family therapist; she is site director for the Meriden Family Program at The Cove Center for Grieving Children; she also has a private practice in Wallingford

 

Tags

Mental Healthmental health
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content