Navigating The Holidays While Grieving

The holidays are expected to be a season of joy, but annual traditions can highlight the absence of a loved one. This hour, we talk about grief.

We hear from Connecticut residents about how they approach the holidays after losing a family member, and we hear from a grief counselor, too. How should you respond to the people around you who are grieving?

And later: How do you talk to children about grief?

We want to hear from you. How do you deal with the holidays after losing a loved one?

GUESTS: