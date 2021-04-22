© 2021 Connecticut Public

LISTEN: Leticia Colón de Mejias On Being An Energy Efficient 'Warrior'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Morgan Springer
Published April 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT
190419_vdlt_profile-3_0.jpg
Vanessa de la Torre
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Leticia Colon de Mejias, president of Green Eco Warriors, poses for a portrait in her backyard in Windsor, Conn.

Leticia Colón de Mejias worked for Hartford HealthCare for years. But after seeing a documentary about climate change, she changed the trajectory of her life.

“Boy, I thought I was helping people in health care, but the reality is that if we don’t tackle climate change and change the way we interact with energy and the environment, all this work I’ve been doing is for nothing,” she told NEXT in a recent interview to mark Earth Day.

Colón is an environmentalist and entrepreneur in Connecticut. She runs an energy efficiency business and is president of Green Eco Warriors. So when it comes to climate change, she teaches children and families the “warrior way,” she said.

“Warriors protect and defend both people and the planet,” Colón said. “We use our superpowers for good.”

This interview was featured in the most recent episode of NEXT from the New England News Collaborative. Listen to the entire episode here.

Tags

Newsenergyclimate changeenvironmentNew England News CollaborativeNEXT
Morgan Springer
Morgan Springer is the host/producer for the weekly show NEXT and the New England News Collaborative, a ten-station consortium of public radio newsrooms. She joined WNPR in 2019. Before working at Connecticut Public Radio, Morgan was the news director at Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan, where she launched and co-hosted a weekly show Points North.
See stories by Morgan Springer
