LISTEN: Leticia Colón de Mejias On Being An Energy Efficient 'Warrior'

Leticia Colón de Mejias worked for Hartford HealthCare for years. But after seeing a documentary about climate change, she changed the trajectory of her life.

“Boy, I thought I was helping people in health care, but the reality is that if we don’t tackle climate change and change the way we interact with energy and the environment, all this work I’ve been doing is for nothing,” she told NEXT in a recent interview to mark Earth Day.

Colón is an environmentalist and entrepreneur in Connecticut. She runs an energy efficiency business and is president of Green Eco Warriors. So when it comes to climate change, she teaches children and families the “warrior way,” she said.

“Warriors protect and defend both people and the planet,” Colón said. “We use our superpowers for good.”

This interview was featured in the most recent episode of NEXT from the New England News Collaborative. Listen to the entire episode here.