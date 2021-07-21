Former Republican State Senator George Logan Announces Bid For Fifth Congressional District

Former Republican State Senator George Logan announced his candidacy for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District in Waterbury Wednesday. He’ll be challenging two-time incumbent and Democrat Jahana Hayes.

Logan used to represent the 17th state senatorial district, which includes Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, and parts of Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge. But he lost that seat last November to Democrat Jorge Cabrera. Now, he’s taking on his next political challenge.

Logan talked about how his life is an example of the American Dream.

“My journey to this podium today started with my grandparents in Jamaica and Nicaragua, continued to Guatemala, Central American,” he said, adding that his success as a first generation college graduate and small business owner, and politician had much to do with his family’s support.

He foreshadowed campaign themes of school choice, lowering the cost of living, and working across the aisle.

“We don’t need to grow the government,” Logan said, “we need to grow a healthy economy.”

But before he represents the district, he might want to move there. Logan lives in Ansonia, which is not in the 5th district. The U.S. Constitution says that representatives have to live in the state they represent when they're elected, but it doesn't include a requirement for them to live in their district.

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes started her second term representing the 5th district in January. She won by over 10 points against Republican challengers in her last two elections. The last time a Republican won the district was in 2007.