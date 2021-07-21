© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Former Republican State Senator George Logan Announces Bid For Fifth Congressional District

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ali Oshinskie
Published July 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT
Former State Sen. and Republican George Logan announces his candidacy for the 5th Congressional District in Waterbury on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Logan will be challenging two-time incumbent and Democrat Jahana Hayes.
Contributed Photo
/
George Logan For Congress
Former Republican State Senator George Logan announced his candidacy for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District in Waterbury Wednesday. He’ll be challenging two-time incumbent and Democrat Jahana Hayes.

Logan used to represent the 17th state senatorial district, which includes Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, and parts of Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge. But he lost that seat last November to Democrat Jorge Cabrera. Now, he’s taking on his next political challenge.

Logan talked about how his life is an example of the American Dream.

“My journey to this podium today started with my grandparents in Jamaica and Nicaragua, continued to Guatemala, Central American,” he said, adding that his success as a first generation college graduate and small business owner, and politician had much to do with his family’s support.

He foreshadowed campaign themes of school choice, lowering the cost of living, and working across the aisle.

“We don’t need to grow the government,” Logan said, “we need to grow a healthy economy.”

But before he represents the district, he might want to move there. Logan lives in Ansonia, which is not in the 5th district. The U.S. Constitution says that representatives have to live in the state they represent when they're elected, but it doesn't include a requirement for them to live in their district.

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes started her second term representing the 5th district in January. She won by over 10 points against Republican challengers in her last two elections. The last time a Republican won the district was in 2007.

NewsNaugatuck River ValleyReport for AmericaCongress
Ali Oshinskie
Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She loves hearing what you thought of her stories or story ideas you have so please email her at aoshinskie@ctpublic.org.
