Charges Filed Over Bullets That Struck CT State Capitol

State police say they have arrested the person suspected of shooting at the state Capitol on Memorial Day Weekend.

Floyd Gollnick, 74, faces charges that include unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police said the Plantsville man’s pickup truck was recorded on video stopping in front of the state Capitol at the same time the Hartford ShotSpotter system detected possible gunshots in the area.

The gunfire damaged an outside chandelier and two windows.

Gollnick was already in custody in connection with incidents involving gunshots that were fired at seven locations in Southington and Bristol on the same weekend. He allegedly shot at houses, a car dealership, a church, a garage and a medical office.

Gollnick was arrested that weekend after leading police on a chase that ended at the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.