Driver Shortage Plagues School Bus Operators

NPR has been reporting--since at least 2019--on the national shortage of school bus drivers.

That's a situation Connecticut School Transportation Association Board Member Jon Hipsher says the pandemic has made worse.

Hipsher spoke on "All Things Considered" about the reasons for the bus driver shortage, the way it will affect Connecticut K-12 students, and the measures the industry is taking to make the job more attractive.

Hipsher says anyone wanting to apply for these open bus driver jobs should find listings on drivectkids.org.