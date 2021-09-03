© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Yale School of Medicine Employee Accused Of Stealing Millions of Dollars In Computer Equipment

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
Yale, Quinnipiac campuses COVID-19
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
NEW HAVEN, CT - March 11, 2020: A quiet Yale campus during the school’s spring break. The school is planning shift their classes online after the breaks end to to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)

An employee of the Yale School of Medicine has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in computer hardware from the school.

Jamie Petrone-Codrington turned herself in today.

Federal prosecutors say for almost a decade, the Naugatuck resident was ordering computer equipment on Yale's tab, but having the gear delivered to an out-of-state business.

The business allegedly paid the 41-year-old for the devices.

The company then resold the devices.

Federal prosecutors did not identify the out-of-state business.

Authorities say Petrone-Codrington broke up the purchases into amounts below $10,000, to avoid some internal approvals.

She allegedly falsely claimed that the hardware was for specific needs like medical studies.

Petrone-Codrington faces charges including fraud and money laundering.

She most recently worked as Director of Finance and Administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine.

News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer