Yale School of Medicine Employee Accused Of Stealing Millions of Dollars In Computer Equipment

An employee of the Yale School of Medicine has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in computer hardware from the school.

Jamie Petrone-Codrington turned herself in today.

Federal prosecutors say for almost a decade, the Naugatuck resident was ordering computer equipment on Yale's tab, but having the gear delivered to an out-of-state business.

The business allegedly paid the 41-year-old for the devices.

The company then resold the devices.

Federal prosecutors did not identify the out-of-state business.

Authorities say Petrone-Codrington broke up the purchases into amounts below $10,000, to avoid some internal approvals.

She allegedly falsely claimed that the hardware was for specific needs like medical studies.

Petrone-Codrington faces charges including fraud and money laundering.

She most recently worked as Director of Finance and Administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine.

