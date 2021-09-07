UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall Steps Down Immediately

UConn football coach Randy Edsall is resigning immediately.

The move comes a day after Edsall had announced he would step down at the end of the season.

After three years of losing records and a year off for the pandemic, Edsall's team lost its first game this season by 45 points, then lost to a team from the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

This was Edsall's second stint leading the Huskies' football team.

He was rehired in hopes of recapturing some of the success he had the first time around, when UConn enjoyed winning seasons and trips to postseason bowl games.

