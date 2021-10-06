Biden administration vows to fix a student loan forgiveness program

The Biden Administration says it's taking steps to fix an embattled student loan forgiveness program.

The Department of Education says the fixes will immediately erase $1.7 billion worth of debt for 22,000 borrowers.

Another 27,000 borrowers could get $2.8 billion in debt relief if they are able to prove employment in an eligible job.

These would be significant steps forward for a Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that--in 14 years of existence--has erased the debt of a mere 5,500 borrowers nationwide.

Over that time, reports are many borrowers who didn't qualify went years thinking they did qualify, until being told otherwise.

Joining "All Things Considered" to talk more about this was Bruce Adams, the President and CEO of the Credit Union League of Connecticut.