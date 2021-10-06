© 2021 Connecticut Public

Biden administration vows to fix a student loan forgiveness program

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT
Miguel Cardona
Greg Nash/AP
/
Pool The Hill
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements. The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department says it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around the program, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The Biden Administration says it's taking steps to fix an embattled student loan forgiveness program.

The Department of Education says the fixes will immediately erase $1.7 billion worth of debt for 22,000 borrowers.

Another 27,000 borrowers could get $2.8 billion in debt relief if they are able to prove employment in an eligible job.

These would be significant steps forward for a Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that--in 14 years of existence--has erased the debt of a mere 5,500 borrowers nationwide.

Over that time, reports are many borrowers who didn't qualify went years thinking they did qualify, until being told otherwise.

Joining "All Things Considered" to talk more about this was Bruce Adams, the President and CEO of the Credit Union League of Connecticut.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
