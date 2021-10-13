© 2021 Connecticut Public

Hartford Seminary announces its new name

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published October 13, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
Hartford Seminary today announced it is changing its name to Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

The school says its new name reflects its focus on peace, dialogue between religions, and conflict resolution.

School leaders say some potential Muslim and Jewish students were avoiding the school, because they assumed an institution called a seminary would only train Christian clergy.

The school says 'international university' is a more accurate reflection of the programs it offers.

The school's new logo is a stylized dove that resembles colorful origami.

