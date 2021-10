Fresh off of his historic run on the game show "Jeopardy," Yale PhD student Matt Amodio joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how he knows enough about so many things to win 38 "Jeopardy" games in a row.

Amodio is the 3rd player ever in show history to exceed $1 million dollars in earnings.

His win total of 38 places him 3rd all-time behind "Jeopardy" stalwarts James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings.