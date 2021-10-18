'Wet' or 'Dry' signatures are at issue in a Guilford absentee ballot dispute

There's an absentee ballot controversy in Guilford.

A center-left campaign slate for the November 2 school board election there called "Protect Guilford Schools" recently sent out absentee ballot applications as part of a campaign mailer.

These ballot applications came with the voter's information already filled in and featuring a photocopied signature of Bill Bloss, the campaign advisor for "Protect Guilford Schools."

Republicans have complained that these ballot applications are tainted because--by law--any request for assistance on an absentee ballot must be formally made by the holder of the ballot and must feature a “wet” signature instead of a photo copied one.

Secretary of the State spokesperson and General Counsel Gabe Rosenberg joined "All Things Considered" to talk about why he believes those ballot applications should accepted when submitted.