'Wet' or 'Dry' signatures are at issue in a Guilford absentee ballot dispute

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 18, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT - March 03, Jonathan Alvin 26, White River Junction VT in the far left booth voting on Super Tuesday at the Hartford High School on March 03, 2020 in White River Junction, Vermont.

There's an absentee ballot controversy in Guilford.

A center-left campaign slate for the November 2 school board election there called "Protect Guilford Schools" recently sent out absentee ballot applications as part of a campaign mailer.

These ballot applications came with the voter's information already filled in and featuring a photocopied signature of Bill Bloss, the campaign advisor for "Protect Guilford Schools."

Republicans have complained that these ballot applications are tainted because--by law--any request for assistance on an absentee ballot must be formally made by the holder of the ballot and must feature a “wet” signature instead of a photo copied one.

Secretary of the State spokesperson and General Counsel Gabe Rosenberg joined "All Things Considered" to talk about why he believes those ballot applications should accepted when submitted.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith