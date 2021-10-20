A state representative is accused of defrauding West Haven out of $600,000 and buying casino chips

State Representative Michael DiMassa has been arrested by the FBI.

Federal investigators say DiMassa billed the city for more than 600-thousand dollars in fictitious work supposedly connected to a COVID-19 clinic, and for other bogus expenses supposedly connected to the West Haven Health Department's coronavirus response.

But he allegedly provided NO services. Federal agents say DiMassa then withdrew some of the money and bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of chips at Mohegan Sun.

DiMassa worked for the West Haven City Council.

Earlier this month, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi announced what she described as several large, potentially fraudulent expenditures from the city's share of federal pandemic recovery funding.

"After reviewing the expenditures, I suspect that some of these funds may have been diverted, and not used for the purpose for which they were intended... A thought that sickens me," Rossi said.

At the time, Rossi said the city would use all options available to recover any misappropriated money.

General Assembly leaders removed him from his committee assignments.

The money came from federal pandemic relief funds. Republican General Assembly leaders today urged the governor's budget office to audit how cities and towns are using coronavirus relief funds.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly says the allegations in West Haven are deeply troubling.

