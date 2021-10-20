Campaign volunteer pleads guilty to campaign finance violations on Sen. Dennis Bradley's election effort.

A campaign volunteer has pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws, while she was working on the election effort of Bridgeport State Senator Dennis Bradley.

Bradley also faces charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Campaign volunteer Tina Manus of Stratford worked for Bradley's campaign in 2018.

The charges against Manus relate to the campaign's efforts to qualify for state elections matching funds.

Bradley has remained at the state capitol, although General Assembly leaders took away his leadership role on the General Assembly Public Safety Committee.

His campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez also faces charges, and has also pleaded not guilty.

In the allegations against Bradley and Martinez, federal prosecutors said campaign workers altered the dates on contribution cards, to hide the fact that the donations were made at a campaign event that was paid for with private money, instead of campaign money.

The doctored contribution cards were then sent to the state Elections Enforcement Commission, in an effort to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in state campaign grants.