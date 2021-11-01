Tuesday's local elections hit close to home

Local elections are being held across Connecticut Tuesday. The contests include races for mayor, first selectman, city council, and local school board.

The highest-profile race in the state is the mayor's contest in Stamford, where Democratic State Representative Caroline Simmons is facing off against former Mets and Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine.

The race has been heated, with Valentine calling Simmons a 35-year-old girl.

Simmons criticized Valentine for his actions when he was public safety director a decade ago. Valentine was out-of-state to broadcast a baseball game during Tropical Storm Irene.

In New Britain, mayoral challenger Bobby Sanchez says the city's school system has been under-funded during the terms of Mayor Erin Stewart.

But Stewart says the schools have enough resources. The GOP incumbent says the schools need to do a better job with what they already have.

Meanwhile, in some suburbs around the state, Republican candidates have emphasized an increase in car thefts during the pandemic.

On the state level, the GOP says their party will address the issue by cracking down on young people stealing vehicles.

A school board race in Guilford has turned into a proxy fight over what to teach young people about racial discrimination.

The Mark Boughton era in Danbury ended when he left the mayor's office back in December. After almost 2-decades leading the city, the Republican municipal leader departed the job to become state tax commissioner.

On Tuesday, Danbury voters will select a new mayor.

The acting mayor is not running. But his chief of staff, Republican candidate Dean Esposito is on the ballot.

The Democratic candidate for mayor, Roberto Alves, serves on the city council.

Most towns in the state are holding local elections today. Polls are open from 6 am to 8 pm.

