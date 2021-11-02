Local races bring Connecticut voters to the polls, with education, housing, and public safety in the mix

It’s not the kind of election that brings big voter turnout, but voters are nevertheless going to the polls to vote on local candidates and ballot measures in nearly all of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities.

Polls don’t close until 8 p.m.. The state has released a sample of voter turnout numbers in a few towns that shows an average of roughly 17 percent of registered voters had visited the polls by midday.

Connecticut Public has reporters tracking the major races of the day. Here’s the latest roundup.

Stamford

Voters in Stamford are deciding whether their next mayor will be a sitting state legislator or a former Major League Baseball manager.

Stamford is the state's fastest-growing city, and it's seen a major influx of newcomers during the pandemic. Tuesday's battle is between Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons and independent candidate Bobby Valentine, a former Republican. It's one of the highest-profile races in this year's municipal elections.

And voters in the city’s South End said housing affordability was top of mind.

Russ Redgate is an IT consultant from Stamford. He’s rented in the city for over 10 years. And as he pointed over to several high rise buildings in the distance, he said his biggest concern is the effects on long-term residents.

“I think people are being pushed out,” Redgate said. “That’s really something that needs to be addressed. Overbuilding is a concern. Infrastructure is a concern down here. And it needs to be addressed. Not just with a mind of ‘development is good.’ Development is good, but in moderation with controls, with thought and planning.”

Mervin Johnson is also concerned about housing. He’s been a property owner in Stamford for over 20 years. And he says his property taxes have skyrocketed. He once paid around $5,000 a year and now the bill is nearing $10,000.

“Property taxes just keep going through the roof,” Johnson said. “And you just think what’s left for us? Can I afford to live here anymore? No. If things [don't] change, I will be driven out of Stamford.”

New Britain

Two candidates vying for the role of mayor of New Britain are Republican incumbent Erin Stewart and Democratic state Representative Bobby Sanchez.

Sanchez is the co-chair of the Connecticut General Assembly’s education committee, and it’s an issue his campaign has stressed.

“I know our kids deserve better and when we have an achievement gap, when we still have students that are not graduating from our high schools, when we still have students that are being directed to the police station versus to a social worker, we need to change that,” Sanchez said in a recent in-person speech uploaded to Facebook.

Stewart, a four-term mayor, addressed public education in her state of the city address back in March. Stewart said that she and the city’s common council “don’t have a say” in how education dollars are created and spent. She did promise to continue to make investments into school construction projects and took credit for a renovated school project completed in 2019 and another that’s underway.

“I will continue to do what I can within my purview of my position to improve education for our public school students,” Stewart said.

Stewart then took a shot at the state of Connecticut’s Education Cost Sharing formula, saying she wouldn’t “blindly throw additional tax dollars into a massive bureaucracy that is failing our students.” And to support that, she said her district was 166th out of 166 municipal school districts in Connecticut in english/language arts, math, and science.

On Tuesday, voters had their say.

Yalene Alicea was at Slade Middle School voting for the very first time.

“I‘m currently in college for elementary ed, so I want to intake more on elementary education, make a change in it,” Alicea said.

Patricia Wyskiewicz, a teacher, also went to the polls at Slade with education on the brain.

“Making sure that the underserved communities are receiving the exact same type of education as other communities that are out there, making sure that we’re being able to reach the diverse population equally,” Wyskiewicz said.

Juvenile crime has also been a campaign focus for Stewart. Using high-profile crimes to rail on the state’s handling of juvenile offenders, Republican lawmakers initially banded together in July to get state Democrats to take up criminal reform in a special legislative session. Stewart was invited to the capitol by House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora to talk about a 53 year-old New Britain man killed in a hit-and-run.

“He was hit by a vehicle that was stolen by a young man who had been arrested 13 times prior and went out and stole another vehicle and killed an innocent man,” Stewart said.

Stewart then said people in her city were afraid.

State Republican lawmakers have – among other things -- advocated that judges be further equipped to identify repeat offenders at the point of arrest and also called for mandatory fingerprinting of juveniles for certain offenses.

Sanchez suggested a different approach when he spoke recently with the New Britain Herald.

“It’s not about locking them up right away,” Sanchez said. “It's about finding what are the triggers, why are they acting this way? Let’s provide them with the services that they need.”

And the data also tells a story. A Connecticut Public investigation found hundreds of juvenile delinquency cases stalled during the pandemic, making it harder for troubled teens to get help. Reporting from Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project shows that most people charged with stealing cars in Connecticut are over the age of 18. And that when there is recidivism among juvenile offenders, 63 percent of the charges filed against them were misdemeanors, violations, and infractions.

There are a total of 33,000 registered voters in New Britain. Alicea and Wyskiewicz, the voters at Slade Middle School, were a part of a 22 percent turnout there as of 1:45 p.m, according to a poll moderator.

Guilford

Meanwhile, voters in Guilford and a handful of other towns are faced with the question of how race should be taught in school. With Critical Race Theory riding the forefront of many campaign platforms, residents took to the polls Tuesday to decide if the subject belongs in the classroom.

The theory is based on the idea that racism isn’t just the product of individual bias, but that it is systematic. Bob Lundgren says public education is an important area for him and believes the theory should be taught at the college level and not at the high school or grade school level.

“I think the issue here in town has been blown out of proportion, it’s got too much, it’s got too much,” he said at a polling site. “And it’s hurt a lot of feelings and there’s been a lot of negative things said on both sides of the issue, which I don’t like.”

But Guilford school officials have repeatedly said that critical race theory isn’t actually taught in K-12 schools in town. That said, it’s still a highly contentious topic in town -- causing a divide in the community and between board of education candidates. Lundgren says critical race theory should be taught but it needs to be done right.

“At the right time and the right age, I think it’s good,” he said. “I think maybe people worry it’s being overdone. But I can’t believe this is being done in schools to the point that it should be a concern.”

There are 11 candidates running for the 9-member board, composed of five Republicans and two Democrats and three Independents running under a fusion campaign.

This post will be updated. Information from The Associated Press is included.