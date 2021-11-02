New Inspector General Robert Devlin takes on a 'thankless job'

A major next step in Connecticut’s police reform movement that started with George Floyd’s death took place when the state Criminal Justice Commission, by a 5-nothing vote, appointed attorney and former Judge Robert Devlin to the position of Deputy Chief State’s Attorney, Inspector General.

He is now the person responsible for creating the office tasked with investigating and prosecuting all fatal police use of force cases.

I.G. Devlin joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how the job is going so far, and how he plans on maintaining his office's independence.

