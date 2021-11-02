© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

New Inspector General Robert Devlin takes on a 'thankless job'

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published November 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
Robert Devlin from CTN CROP.jpg
Image from CT-N video.
Connecticut Inspector General Robert Devlin

A major next step in Connecticut’s police reform movement that started with George Floyd’s death took place when the state Criminal Justice Commission, by a 5-nothing vote, appointed attorney and former Judge Robert Devlin to the position of Deputy Chief State’s Attorney, Inspector General.

He is now the person responsible for creating the office tasked with investigating and prosecuting all fatal police use of force cases.

I.G. Devlin joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how the job is going so far, and how he plans on maintaining his office's independence.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
