© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Conn. Supreme Court considers whether pandemic restrictions affect restaurant lease

Connecticut Public Radio | By Cassandra Basler
Published November 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST
The justices of the Connecticut Supreme Court take their seats before arguments on November 16, 2021.
Still image from video feed by CT-N.
The justices of the Connecticut Supreme Court take their seats before arguments on November 16, 2021.

In Tuesday's oral arguments over Norwalk, Conn. real estate, justices listened to arguments to decide whether the tenant or the landlord takes on the financial risk when unprecedented pandemic executive orders limit a restaurant’s cash flow.
In this case, the landlord in Norwalk claimed it is owed $200,308.76 in damages for unpaid lease payments from March, 2020, through December, 2020

Philip Russell, who represents the restaurant owner, Downtown Soho LLC, said his client’s lease was to serve about 140 guests at up to $200 a head. But when Governor Ned Lamont's public health restrictions took effect, Russell said his client was only able to serve eight tables or takeout. The restaurant couldn’t hit its pre-COVID targets.

“In this case, we had a contractual obligation to operate a high-end restaurant, quoting from the contract, and for no other purpose," Russell said.

Andrew Nevas, an attorney for the landlord AGW SoNo Partners LLC, said nothing in the lease promised that his client would cover losses under an act of god like a global pandemic. He cited three similar pandemic lease disputes in New York and New Jersey, where judges have told tenants they still owe rent.

News
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. She recently graduated with a Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship, which means she has two years to report on an issue anywhere in the world (she's still figuring out where she'd like to go). She grew up just north of Detroit, Michigan, where she worked for the local public radio affiliate. She also wrote about her adventures sampling the city cuisines for the first guidebook to be published in three decades, Belle Isle to 8 Mile: An Insider's Guide to Detroit. Before that, Cassandra studied English, German and Urban Studies at University of Michigan. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler