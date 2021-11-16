Conn. Supreme Court considers whether pandemic restrictions affect restaurant lease

In Tuesday's oral arguments over Norwalk, Conn. real estate, justices listened to arguments to decide whether the tenant or the landlord takes on the financial risk when unprecedented pandemic executive orders limit a restaurant’s cash flow.

In this case, the landlord in Norwalk claimed it is owed $200,308.76 in damages for unpaid lease payments from March, 2020, through December, 2020

Philip Russell, who represents the restaurant owner, Downtown Soho LLC, said his client’s lease was to serve about 140 guests at up to $200 a head. But when Governor Ned Lamont's public health restrictions took effect, Russell said his client was only able to serve eight tables or takeout. The restaurant couldn’t hit its pre-COVID targets.

“In this case, we had a contractual obligation to operate a high-end restaurant, quoting from the contract, and for no other purpose," Russell said.

Andrew Nevas, an attorney for the landlord AGW SoNo Partners LLC, said nothing in the lease promised that his client would cover losses under an act of god like a global pandemic. He cited three similar pandemic lease disputes in New York and New Jersey, where judges have told tenants they still owe rent.

