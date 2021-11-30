Hartford’s Real Art Ways to undergo major expansion

With its mix of independent film screenings, fine art exhibitions, and live music, Hartford’s Real Art Ways has been a fixture in the city’s Parkville neighborhood for over 30 years.

During that time, the old Underwood Typewriter Company building at 56 Arbor Street has been their home. Last month the arts organization said it will soon close on the purchase of that building, and with it, plans for a major expansion of it’s facility and services.

Those plans include adding four more cinemas, a cafe and gathering place, a new performing arts space, as well as more classrooms and workshops. Real Art Ways expects to hire an additional nine full-time and 16 part-time staff members when the renovations are complete.

“This is going to be a place where people gather, where all sorts of people from different backgrounds connect,”said Will K. Wilkins, executive director of Real Art Ways. “Purchasing 56 Arbor Street lays the foundation for the economic, artistic and community future of Real Art Ways.”

Real Art Ways

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the expansion is great news for the city of Hartford.

“Real Arts Ways has been, for so many years, a vital force in our community. It is a convener, it is a center of creativity, it is a center of community, where everybody in the city feels at home,” said Bronin.

The two-year, 14.7 million dollar renovation project is expected to begin in the Fall of next year. According to Real Art Ways the renovation will bring in 120 temporary construction jobs.