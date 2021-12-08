© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue climbing in Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published December 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST
hand holding bottle
AP PHOTO
The Reservoir nursing home in West Hartford was among the first long-term care facilities in Connecticut to begin vaccinating its residents against coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Connecticut continues to grow.

Data released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health shows 575 people are hospitalized with the illness, up fifty from a day earlier.

Connecticut's positivity rate dropped to just under 5 percent Wednesday, after spiking to more than 8 percent the previous day.

The state Commissioner of Public health says a perfect storm of factors has contributed to a recent spike in coronavirus activity in Connecticut.

Manisha Juthani says the winter usually brings more viral respiratory infections. COVID-19 is one of those illnesses.

She says immunity is waning from the first round of vaccinations.

And at the same time, holidays starting with Thanksgiving are prompting people to gather indoors with friends and relatives.

Juthani suggests mask-wearing indoors in public places, and getting a booster shot.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
