COVID-19 hospitalizations continue climbing in Connecticut

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Connecticut continues to grow.

Data released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health shows 575 people are hospitalized with the illness, up fifty from a day earlier.

Connecticut's positivity rate dropped to just under 5 percent Wednesday, after spiking to more than 8 percent the previous day.

The state Commissioner of Public health says a perfect storm of factors has contributed to a recent spike in coronavirus activity in Connecticut.

Manisha Juthani says the winter usually brings more viral respiratory infections. COVID-19 is one of those illnesses.

She says immunity is waning from the first round of vaccinations.

And at the same time, holidays starting with Thanksgiving are prompting people to gather indoors with friends and relatives.

Juthani suggests mask-wearing indoors in public places, and getting a booster shot.