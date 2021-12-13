Preservation commission to weigh removal of John Mason statue from Capitol

On Tuesday, December 14, the Connecticut State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission will vote on whether to recommend the removal or relocation of a statue of a colonial-era war figure from the Capitol building in Hartford.

Mason led a massacre of Pequot Indians in the 1600s. Some critics say the statue should be removed because of Mason’s involvement in genocide. Some scholars argue that the statue should remain for educational purposes.

The commission recently held a forum about the topic where they heard the public’s opinions on November 29, as a majority of speakers supported removing the statue.

To remove the Mason statue, the projected cost is $50,000. State Senator and Commission member, Kathy Osten says there is a $5-million budget to update the State Capitol building.

On today’s “Where We Live,” host Lucy Nalpathanchil spoke to Rodney Butler, the Chair of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and State Historian Walt Woodward.

Butler is in favor of removing the statute and moving it to the Old State House to be better understood. He says that the statute intends to glorify Mason’s actions, rather than provide education on what took place in Mystic, Connecticut during the 1637 Pequot War.

Butler talked about his experience walking into the Capitol and seeing the statue, whenever he goes in to give testimony.

“As I walk in the building, it’s offensive to see this bust of a man, who slaughtered so many Pequot Ancestors. The look of surprise on the legislators’ face, they didn’t even know he was on there.”

State Historian Walter Woodward wants the Mason statue to remain at the Capitol, in order to use it to talk about the complexity of history, by using these stories to reflect and engage in talking about past and present issues, such as justice, race, redress, and erasure.

He talked about how the statue will not be beneficial to many, if relocated to a museum, while acknowledging they are working to be more inclusive and diverse.

“Museums are today largely places where middle aged, white women are the primary attendees,” Woodward said. “They are not places where people go to really engage critical issues, most of the time unfortunately.”

Listener Vicki Lackey wrote in a comment to Connecticut Public that she believes Mason’s own words from his diary A Brief History of the Pequot War should be included in the historical context alongside the statue, including his quote “we must burn them.”

If approved, the commission’s recommendation will go to the Office of Legislative Management, which controls the Capitol campus.