Connecticut residents arrested after January 6th include 'Shaman's' left-hand man, man who pinned officer with shield

One year ago Thursday, Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Five people from Connecticut were arrested and charged with breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Carla Krzywicki of Canterbury and her mother, Jean Lavin, face several criminal charges including entering a restricted building.

“My client is very young, adorable, not a political activist,” said Heather Shaner, an attorney representing Krzywicki, 19, in federal court. An attorney for Krzywicki’s mother Jean Lavin didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“She’s a student and she works full-time and she is absolutely lovely,” Shaner said of her client.

Investigators say that on January 6th, Krzywicki was wearing a sweatshirt and a hat that both read “Trump” on them. They also say that Krzywicki and her mom climbed a bike rack to enter the Capitol.

The mother and daughter were arrested in September after federal investigators spotted them on Capitol surveillance. They also found a Facebook post of Krzywicki’s featuring a photo taken from inside the building. Krzywicki has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Shaner believes her client won’t receive a major punishment – that Krzywicki may face home detention or probation and community service. Patrick McCaughey of Ridgefield was charged in the attack of a Metropolitan Police Department officer. He allegedly used a riot shield to break into the Capitol.

“We are pouring through the immense amount of discovery, in preparation for a trial later this year,” said Lindy Urso, an attorney representing McCaughey in federal court.

The next hearing in the case against McCaughey is February 4.

Jacob Chansley, also known as “The QAnon Shaman”, is one of the most recognizable figures in the effort to stop the Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Chansley was the shirtless man in the horned hat and red, white, and blue face paint that took to the dais of the U.S. Senate chamber and prayed aloud.

Chansley isn’t from Connecticut, but to his immediate left was a man named Richard Crosby Jr. Crosby, who’s from Harwinton. Crosby faces a slew of federal criminal charges including obstruction of Congress and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He’s next due in court via teleconference on February 10.

Finally, Jeremy Baouche of New London has four charges against him, including disruptive and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Attorneys for Baouche and Crosby did not comment on their cases.