Connecticut Airport Authority looking to buy Sikorsky Airport

The authority that operates Bradley International Airport and several smaller airports in Connecticut is seeking to pay up to $10 million to buy the airport named after aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky from the city of Bridgeport. Hearst Connecticut Media reports the Connecticut Airport Authority last week approved a term sheet outlining the potential sale. The airport has been named since 1972 after Sikorsky, the Russian-born aviation innovator who invented the first practical helicopter. The airport serves business, charter and private flights but has been eyed for a possible return to commercial passenger flights. That likely would require millions of dollars of infrastructure upgrades.