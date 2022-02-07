Lamont unveils anti-gun violence package with more police

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed a package of gun violence reforms which include an increase in the number of newly trained state and local police officers.

The package, unveiled on Monday, would also reestablish a gun task force and changes to some existing state gun laws, including the state's assault weapons ban. Lamont stressed that Connecticut is one of the safest states in the country, but acknowledged being shocked by the large number of guns.

Republican legislative leaders, the minority party in the General Assembly, accused Lamont of attacking law-abiding gun owners instead of addressing his administration's failure to address criminal justice policies.