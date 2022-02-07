Lamont unveils anti-gun violence package with more police

© 2022 Connecticut Public

By The Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed a package of gun violence reforms which include an increase in the number of newly trained state and local police officers.

The package, unveiled on Monday, would also reestablish a gun task force and changes to some existing state gun laws, including the state's assault weapons ban. Lamont stressed that Connecticut is one of the safest states in the country, but acknowledged being shocked by the large number of guns.

Republican legislative leaders, the minority party in the General Assembly, accused Lamont of attacking law-abiding gun owners instead of addressing his administration's failure to address criminal justice policies.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
