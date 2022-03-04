© 2022 Connecticut Public

'I took it as far as I could' Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on settling with Purdue Pharma

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published March 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST
Purdue-settle-63x.jpg
Nicole Leonard
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, left, announces a new $6 billion settlement deal with Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, the makers of Oxycontin. Tong was joined at his office in Hartford Thurs., March 3, 2022 by Connecticut family members like Paige Niver (right), of Manchester, who've been affected by the opioid epidemic.

Connecticut State Attorney General William Tong joined "All Things Considered" a day after he announced Connecticut is expected to receive $95-million for opioid treatment and prevention.

This money is part of a multi-billion dollar national settlement of a major opioid lawsuit against Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

Tong talks about the grief he got for refusing to accept the Sacklers' smaller settlement offer last year, why he thought now was the time to settle, which non-monetary part of the settlement satisfies him the most, and why he still doesn't think justice was done.

