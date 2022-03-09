Is our economic sky falling? UConn economist weighs in on inflation concerns

Federal Reserve promising interest rate hikes. It can seem these days that an economic elephant is trying to crush us all.

Joining us on "All Things Considered" to make sense of it all was UConn economics professor Steven Lanza. He talked about his reaction to rising prices, whether politicians are to blame, and his take on if companies are profiteering.

Lanza also offers his reaction to Senator Richard Blumenthal's (D) push for suspending the federal gasoline tax, and what he thinks Connecticut's leadership can — and can't — do to help state residents cope.