News

Is our economic sky falling? UConn economist weighs in on inflation concerns

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published March 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Lawmakers from both parties are stepping up calls to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Lawmakers from both parties are stepping up calls to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

Federal Reserve promising interest rate hikes. It can seem these days that an economic elephant is trying to crush us all.

Joining us on "All Things Considered" to make sense of it all was UConn economics professor Steven Lanza. He talked about his reaction to rising prices, whether politicians are to blame, and his take on if companies are profiteering.

Lanza also offers his reaction to Senator Richard Blumenthal's (D) push for suspending the federal gasoline tax, and what he thinks Connecticut's leadership can — and can't — do to help state residents cope.

Tags

News Ukraineeconomyenergy
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
