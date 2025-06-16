Norwalk schools and city agree to last-minute budget deal saving music teachers

Norwalk elementary school teachers concerned about the future of their positions can now breathe a sigh of relief. The city and the Board of Education (BOE) have agreed to a budget deal allowing the school district to keep its elementary school music program.

The decision, made by city officials, would partly offset a more than $12 million budget shortfall for the school district’s upcoming annual budget. Local leaders including Mayor Harry Rilling celebrated the announcement after the initial budget revision faced criticism from parents and school staff. The BOE is expected to approve the additional funds in a special meeting on Tuesday, June 17.

Norwalk’s school district announced in May all elementary school music programs would be eliminated, due to financial issues.

In a statement released on June 13, Mayor Rilling said the budget also includes money to keep those teaching roles.

“The Board of Education intends to formally accept the $6 million proposed by Senator (Bob) Duff and me to reinstate the Music and Arts programs, along with other student-facing positions agreed to with the unions,” Rilling said.

Half of the $6 million will come from the city’s budget, and the other half will come from the state. That’s according to Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the mayor.

The announcement comes after a budget reconciliation vote was postponed earlier this month, when parents, students and teachers criticized the potential cuts in a four hour meeting.

Many of them said the cuts would hurt students.

Norwalk Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said in a statement on June 13 the added money would help with other budget items.

“This additional funding allows us not only to preserve band and string programs, which are vital to a well-rounded student experience, but also to support staff benefits and give school leaders flexibility to meet the unique needs of their buildings,” Estrella said.

