© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Norwalk schools and city agree to last-minute budget deal saving music teachers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
FILE: Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling on June 25, 2022.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling on June 25, 2022.

Norwalk elementary school teachers concerned about the future of their positions can now breathe a sigh of relief. The city and the Board of Education (BOE) have agreed to a budget deal allowing the school district to keep its elementary school music program.

The decision, made by city officials, would partly offset a more than $12 million budget shortfall for the school district’s upcoming annual budget. Local leaders including Mayor Harry Rilling celebrated the announcement after the initial budget revision faced criticism from parents and school staff. The BOE is expected to approve the additional funds in a special meeting on Tuesday, June 17.

Norwalk’s school district announced in May all elementary school music programs would be eliminated, due to financial issues.

In a statement released on June 13, Mayor Rilling said the budget also includes money to keep those teaching roles.

“The Board of Education intends to formally accept the $6 million proposed by Senator (Bob) Duff and me to reinstate the Music and Arts programs, along with other student-facing positions agreed to with the unions,” Rilling said.

Half of the $6 million will come from the city’s budget, and the other half will come from the state. That’s according to Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the mayor.

The announcement comes after a budget reconciliation vote was postponed earlier this month, when parents, students and teachers criticized the potential cuts in a four hour meeting.

Many of them said the cuts would hurt students.

Norwalk Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said in a statement on June 13 the added money would help with other budget items.

“This additional funding allows us not only to preserve band and string programs, which are vital to a well-rounded student experience, but also to support staff benefits and give school leaders flexibility to meet the unique needs of their buildings,” Estrella said.
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.