UConn gets two March Madness nods, and Yale gets one

The March Madness men’s and women’s brackets are out.

The 2nd-seed UConn women will tip off against 15th-seed Mercer at home on Saturday. And UConn’s men’s basketball will play New Mexico State later this week -- UConn is the fifth seed, New Mexico is the twelfth.

Meanwhile, Yale University’s men’s basketball team held on for a 66-64 victory over Princeton yesterday to win the Ivy League tournament. The win means the Bulldogs will get to play in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.