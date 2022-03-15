Lamont's gun proposals receive pushback from gun advocates

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal to expand Connecticut’s gun control laws is receiving pushback from some opponents who argue it’s a “kneejerk” reaction to combatting crime — a key issue in this year’s election.

During a daylong public hearing on Lamont’s bill, numerous gun rights advocates and supportive state legislators argued more needs to be done to control crime in Connecticut rather than control guns in a state with some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S.

Lamont, who is seeking a second term in November, included various gun control measures in a bill he unveiled last week to address gun violence.