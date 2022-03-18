A Connecticut group is working on an inclusive pandemic history project

1 of 7 — Can you describe the pandemic in ONE WORD board.jpg

The Connecticut Historical Society has been undertaking an effort to collect artifacts, stories and pictures that capture the essence of life during this pandemic. But Executive Director Robert Kret indicated that over time it became apparent not enough was being collected from marginalized communities. To help rectify that, the CHS hired Samariya Smith to focus on collecting oral histories of these communities. Her "Community History Project" began with with a kick-off gathering on March 10. Smith asked those gathered to write down answers to pandemic-related questions on a series of posters.