Alex Jones misses deposition again. He'll be ordered to answer questions Thursday

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones didn’t appear at a court-ordered deposition Wednesday morning and is now ordered to answer questions under oath Thursday.

Judge Barbara Bellis, who’s presiding over the case, said in an emergency hearing Wednesday afternoon that the InfoWars host must participate in a deposition Thursday — unless his defense team can prove his appearance would be “dangerous to his health.”

“The defendant Alex Jones is ordered to produce himself tomorrow for his duly noticed deposition, as he has not submitted additional evidence for the court to evaluate on the issue of his alleged medical conditions,” Bellis wrote in a Wednesday court filing .

Her comments followed a call from the plaintiffs to compel Jones to go through with the deposition.

“The plaintiffs… hereby seek an order requiring defendant Alex Jones to appear for deposition in this case and giving explicit notice, as further stated herein, that if Mr. Jones does not appear for the ordered deposition, the Court may issue civil contempt penalties, up to and including the issuance of a writ or order to arrest Mr. Jones and bring him before the Court to testify,” read a Wednesday filing signed by Chris Mattei, an attorney for the families.

Jones was sued in 2018 by victims’ families after saying “everything about it’s fake” about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed six educators and 20 students.

In a filing earlier in the week , Mattei said that Jones was originally to be deposed in the Fall of 2021. But, his deposition had been delayed multiple times. On Tuesday, Bellis denied a request by the defendants to delay Wednesday’s scheduled deposition. Jones’ attorneys said he wouldn’t be able to make it because of an undisclosed illness—that he must remain at home pending test results.

The defense privately submitted a letter from a doctor to Bellis. But, the judge raised doubts about whether it.

“I would say that the movants have submitted no credible evidence upon which the court can properly enter an order postponing the deposition of Mr. Jones,” Judge Barbara Bellis said Tuesday.

The court would also like answers in regards to Jones’ whereabouts on Tuesday. While the defense was arguing in an emergency hearing that Jones was under doctor’s orders to not leave his home for the deposition, Jones wasn’t actually home. The defense now confirms that he was broadcasting from his Austin, Texas studio.

Bellis said Tuesday that Jones whereabouts could determine whether the defense “unknowingly misled the court into believing that Mr.Jones has been confining himself to his home.”

In that same hearing Tuesday, Mattei called the latest request to delay the deposition of Jones “a dishonest attempt” by him to avoid being questioned under oath.

“What is clear is that this notion that Mr. Jones is responsibly complying with some unidentified physician’s recommendation that he be at home under his physician’s care is completely bogus — dropped on the court and the plaintiffs less than two days before he’s to be deposed for the first time in a case that’s been pending since 2018,” Mattei said Tuesday.

The defense called that an “unfair claim.”

“Despite what the opponents might say is suspicious timing here, he does have a history of actually appearing for his depositions and providing testimony,” said Jones’ attorney Kevin Smith.

Smith did say Tuesday that the defense has concerns about content from the deposition being leaked to the public.

Jones has already lost the defamation case. In November, Judge Barbara Bellis ruled that because of the way that Jones’ legal team handled the discovery process, it could no longer fight claims of defamation. What’s still to be decided is how much he’ll have to pay in damages.