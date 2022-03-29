Conn. reaches settlement with ambulance service it said overbilled Medicaid program

The state has reached a $602,000 settlement with an ambulance service that it said overbilled and misled the Connecticut Medicaid program.

According to a press release from Attorney General William Tong, American Medical Response of Connecticut billed the state program for “Advanced Life Support” services when it had only provided basic services between 2014 and 2019. A joint state and federal investigation also showed that the service even billed the state for advanced services after local fire departments had actually done the work.

AMR-CT did not respond to either a voicemail or an email seeking comment.

In addition to the settlement, the company has agreed to various other remedies, including quarterly monitoring by the state for a year and a civil penalty of $25,000, Tong said.

“AMR-CT billed the state for Advanced Life Support services that local fire departments had already provided,” Tong said. “In addition to the significant financial penalty, AMR-CT has entered into a strong consent agreement to ensure this unacceptable overbilling never happens again.”