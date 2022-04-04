Why are Connecticut highway exit numbers changing?

Maybe you have been driving down Routes 9, 15, 17, or 72 in Connecticut, and you’ve been startled to find that the exit you’ve come to know as one number is suddenly another number.

The state Department of Transportation has a project underway to update all of the state’s major routes and highways. Those updates include renumbering some exit signs.

Joining "All Things Considered" to talk more about this effort is the man overseeing the renumbering project, Connecticut Department of Transportation Traffic Engineering Division Chief Mark Carlino.