Why are Connecticut highway exit numbers changing?

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
Hartford, Connecticut, December 6, 2019. Highway traffic flows along 1-91 South in Hartford.

Maybe you have been driving down Routes 9, 15, 17, or 72 in Connecticut, and you’ve been startled to find that the exit you’ve come to know as one number is suddenly another number.

The state Department of Transportation has a project underway to update all of the state’s major routes and highways. Those updates include renumbering some exit signs.

Joining "All Things Considered" to talk more about this effort is the man overseeing the renumbering project, Connecticut Department of Transportation Traffic Engineering Division Chief Mark Carlino.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith