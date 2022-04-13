© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

$250 million in federal transit money headed to Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published April 13, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
train_in_spgfld.jpg
Alden Bourne
/
New England Public Radio

Connecticut is set to receive $250 million from the federal government for transit investments. The allocation is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which directs $20 billion into transit upgrades nationwide.

Speaking Wednesday at the Guilford Train Station, Governor Ned Lamont said the funding will make the state Department of Transportation “the busiest DOT has been in generations.”

Federal officials say the money will allow transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address repair backlogs, modernize fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis.

Under the federal package, the regions of Bridgeport-Stamford, and Hartford will each receive a little under $40 million. The New Haven region will get about $30 million and the Norwich-New London region on the Rhode Island border will get about $5.5 million.

Communities on the Connecticut-Massachusetts border will also benefit.

Federal officials say areas in-and-around Worcester, Mass. will get about $19 million. Springfield, Mass. and surrounding towns will get about $21 million.

President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration said in a recent statement that the funding will enable transit agencies to “modernize and expand services for residents in communities large and small.”

News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at WNPR. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of WNPR's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill