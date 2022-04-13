Lamont names Joan Alexander to State Supreme Court

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the nomination of Judge Joan K. Alexander for associate justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court and Judge Hope C. Seeley as a judge of the Connecticut Appellate Court as Alexander’s successor. He announced 11 other nominations .

Alexander currently serves on the Connecticut Appellate Court, and Judge Seeley serves on the Superior Court. Next the nominations will go to the state legislature.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives confirmed Jeffrey R. Beckham as secretary of the Office of Policy and Management Wednesday. Beckham had been serving as acting secretary since March. This comes after Former Secretary Melissa McCaw left the position abruptly at the end of February.

Speaking on the House floor, Executive and Legislation Nominations Committee Chair Rep. Julio Concepcion (D-Hartford) said Beckham’s goals include providing continuity for the Lamont administration and carrying out an agenda and visions for the state.

“I believe he has the right experience and temperament to lead OPM with dignity and prosperity," Concepcion said.