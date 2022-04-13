© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lamont names Joan Alexander to State Supreme Court

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ali Oshinskie
Published April 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
181023_supreme_court-1.jpg
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Supreme Court.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the nomination of Judge Joan K. Alexander for associate justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court and Judge Hope C. Seeley as a judge of the Connecticut Appellate Court as Alexander’s successor. He announced 11 other nominations.

Alexander currently serves on the Connecticut Appellate Court, and Judge Seeley serves on the Superior Court. Next the nominations will go to the state legislature.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives confirmed Jeffrey R. Beckham as secretary of the Office of Policy and Management Wednesday. Beckham had been serving as acting secretary since March. This comes after Former Secretary Melissa McCaw left the position abruptly at the end of February.

Speaking on the House floor, Executive and Legislation Nominations Committee Chair Rep. Julio Concepcion (D-Hartford) said Beckham’s goals include providing continuity for the Lamont administration and carrying out an agenda and visions for the state.

“I believe he has the right experience and temperament to lead OPM with dignity and prosperity," Concepcion said.

Tags

News Report for America
Ali Oshinskie
Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She loves hearing what you thought of her stories or story ideas you have so please email her at aoshinskie@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Ali Oshinskie
Related Content