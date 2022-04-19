© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden discusses his decision not to run for re-election

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
shawn wooden.jpg
CTMIRROR.ORG
/
Treasurer Shawn Wooden

As he recovers from a bout with Covid-19, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden spoke on "All Things Considered" about his surprising decision to not run for re-election this fall.

We also spoke at length about what it will take for his successor to excel as the state's next treasurer.

Treasurer Wooden also talked about his legacy, his future plans and the changes he's made to the the state’s unclaimed property fund after the Connecticut Mirror reported the fund had only returned around 37% of the fund’s assets to their rightful owners.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public's host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he's covered both news and sports.
