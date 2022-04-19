State Treasurer Shawn Wooden discusses his decision not to run for re-election

As he recovers from a bout with Covid-19, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden spoke on "All Things Considered" about his surprising decision to not run for re-election this fall.

We also spoke at length about what it will take for his successor to excel as the state's next treasurer.

Treasurer Wooden also talked about his legacy, his future plans and the changes he's made to the the state’s unclaimed property fund after the Connecticut Mirror reported the fund had only returned around 37% of the fund’s assets to their rightful owners.