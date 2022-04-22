© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Some think West Haven's financial mismanagement could be 'cultural'

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
West-Haven-Mayor CTMirror Screen Grab.jpg
Andrew Brown
/
CTMIRROR.ORG
West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi recorded a three minute video on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 informing the public that an audit had found problems with the way the city spent federal coronavirus relief money.

Connecticut’s Municipal Accountability Review Board, or MARB, recently voted to increase its control over West Haven’s finances following an audit that determined the city misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal relief funds.

Connecticut Mirror Investigative Reporter Andrew Brown has been following this story.

On "All Things Considered," Brown spoke about what sort of control MARB will exert, what MARB is prepared to if the current move to Tier-4 Control doesn't solve the problem, and the degree to which Mayor Nancy Rossi is — or is not — to blame.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
