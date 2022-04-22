Some think West Haven's financial mismanagement could be 'cultural'

Connecticut’s Municipal Accountability Review Board, or MARB, recently voted to increase its control over West Haven’s finances following an audit that determined the city misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal relief funds.

Connecticut Mirror Investigative Reporter Andrew Brown has been following this story.

On "All Things Considered," Brown spoke about what sort of control MARB will exert, what MARB is prepared to if the current move to Tier-4 Control doesn't solve the problem, and the degree to which Mayor Nancy Rossi is — or is not — to blame.