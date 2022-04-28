A critic calls the state inspector general's first major report 'a step in the right direction'

In September of last year, the state appointed Judge Robert Devlin as Connecticut’s first Inspector General. His mission? To create the office tasked with investigating and all fatal police use of force cases, and prosecuting when necessary.

Last week, in his first high profile case, Judge Devlin released a report that led to the arrest of State Trooper Brian North for shooting 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after a high speed chase.

Speaking on "All Things Considered" about her reaction to this recommendation from the Inspector General was Claudine Constant, the Public Policy and Advocacy Director for the Connecticut American Civil Liberties Union.

Constant wrote an Op-Ed last year in the "Connecticut Mirror" titled “Connecticut’s first inspector general has a lot to prove.”