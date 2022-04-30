At Conn. State Capitol, a march to ‘end hate,’ while others gather for ‘freedom rally’

The state Capitol in Hartford attracted two separate rallies Saturday.

A rally called “End Hate Across the State” was organized by several groups, including PowerUp CT, BLM860 and New Era Young Lords. Meanwhile, a “freedom rally” also gathered at the Capitol. The gathering was organized by Take Back CT, Parent’s Choice and other groups.

Organizers of the rallies said they were not protesting against each other.

One of the organizers of the "End Hate Across the State" said online that "there have been communities, work sites and schools where nooses have been found, incidents of hate related violence to marginalized peoples, and ... a new hate group has entered our state distributing flyers and information that is dangerous to all of us."

“Black Lives Matter, a shoreline church group and others have advertised a noon-time ‘end hate’ march to protest the distribution of racist flyers that they fear signals the arrival in Connecticut of a national white supremacist group,” the Connecticut Mirror reported. “A rolling ‘freedom rally’ organized by groups opposed to vaccine mandates, masks in schools and teachings influenced by critical race theory” was also at the Capitol.

