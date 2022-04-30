© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

At Conn. State Capitol, a march to ‘end hate,’ while others gather for ‘freedom rally’

Connecticut Public Radio
Published April 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Black Lives Matter.jpg
1 of 4  — Black Lives Matter.jpg
People gathered for an "End Hate Across the State" rally Saturday at the State Capitol in Hartford.
Matt Dwyer/Connecticut Public Radio
End the hate rally.jpg
2 of 4  — End the hate rally.jpg
People gathered for an "End Hate Across the State" rally at the State Capitol in Hartford.
Matt Dwyer/Connecticut Public Radio
Capitol rally.jpg
3 of 4  — Capitol rally.jpg
A separate "freedom rally" gathered Saturday at the State Capitol.
Matt Dwyer/Connecticut Public Radio
Capitol rally 2.jpg
4 of 4  — Capitol rally 2.jpg
A separate "freedom rally" gathered Saturday in Hartford.
Matt Dwyer/Connecticut Public Radio

The state Capitol in Hartford attracted two separate rallies Saturday.

A rally called “End Hate Across the State” was organized by several groups, including PowerUp CT, BLM860 and New Era Young Lords. Meanwhile, a “freedom rally” also gathered at the Capitol. The gathering was organized by Take Back CT, Parent’s Choice and other groups.

Organizers of the rallies said they were not protesting against each other.

One of the organizers of the "End Hate Across the State" said online that "there have been communities, work sites and schools where nooses have been found, incidents of hate related violence to marginalized peoples, and ... a new hate group has entered our state distributing flyers and information that is dangerous to all of us."

“Black Lives Matter, a shoreline church group and others have advertised a noon-time ‘end hate’ march to protest the distribution of racist flyers that they fear signals the arrival in Connecticut of a national white supremacist group,” the Connecticut Mirror reported. “A rolling ‘freedom rally’ organized by groups opposed to vaccine mandates, masks in schools and teachings influenced by critical race theory” was also at the Capitol.

Tags

News Hartford
Related Content