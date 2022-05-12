Middletown brush fires brought mostly under control, state officials say

A brush fire that spread through more than 150 acres in Middletown has been brought mostly under control, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The fire started Tuesday when windy conditions brought down power lines.

Officials with the utility provider Eversource said late Wednesday morning that the transmission lines in the area were not damaged, and the electrical system continues to operate normally.

In a statement Wednesday night, DEEP said state and local responders had wrapped up containment “burn outs” on the fire’s edge. Burn outs are intentionally set fires that help contain the larger blaze.

Officials estimated that about 155 acres had burned, but said the fire “is mostly contained.”

While the larger blaze was burning, state officials said another fire also started in Middletown, near an Eversource substation. They said the cause is unconfirmed at this time.” Officials ruled out lightning strikes or downed power lines.

“The nearby smaller fire is just under 22 acres and is fully contained,” said Will Healey, a spokesperson for the DEEP.

Healey said DEEP will return to the site today to secure the edge and monitor the fire.

Tricia Taskey Modifica, a spokesperson for Eversource, said in a statement to the media, “we’re working with Middletown fire officials to better understand what may have caused the brush fire. We do know [Tuesday]’s windy conditions brought a tree down on our distribution lines in an area near the brushfire. We also know that the fire did at one point begin to approach our transmission lines in the area, however they were not damaged.”

This story will be updated.