Effort aims to give scholarships to Latinx students going to Eastern Connecticut State University

The Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut and Eastern Connecticut State University have joined forces to offer scholarships to in-state students from Hispanic and Latino communities.

“The Hispanic Alliance scholarship opportunity and the matching program set up by Eastern together cover a large majority of the tuition cost that one would need to pay in order to attend Eastern,” said Claudio Melendez-Cooper, executive director of the Hispanic Alliance. “We're greatly reducing the financial barrier of entry to the students.”

Melendez-Cooper said this is a pathway for Latino students to pursue higher education regardless of their citizenship status.

Eastern will match the scholarship funds up to $2,500 for full-time students enrolled as of next fall. In order to be eligible for the scholarships, students must live in New London County and be of Hispanic or Latino background. Recipients have to maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and must reapply for the scholarship every year.

“Partnerships like this are crucial in ensuring that we're able to reach those communities that might not otherwise be aware of the opportunities that are available to them,” said Jennifer Brown, Eastern’s associate provost of academic affairs.