News

Effort aims to give scholarships to Latinx students going to Eastern Connecticut State University

Connecticut Public Radio | By Brenda León
Published May 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
ECU.jpg
Tom Hurlbut
/
Eastern Connecticut State University
Elsa M. Núñez, president of Eastern CT State Univ. and Claudio Melendez-Cooper, executive director of the Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut, have joined forces to offer scholarships to in-state students from Hispanic and Latino communities.

The Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut and Eastern Connecticut State University have joined forces to offer scholarships to in-state students from Hispanic and Latino communities.

“The Hispanic Alliance scholarship opportunity and the matching program set up by Eastern together cover a large majority of the tuition cost that one would need to pay in order to attend Eastern,” said Claudio Melendez-Cooper, executive director of the Hispanic Alliance. “We're greatly reducing the financial barrier of entry to the students.”

Melendez-Cooper said this is a pathway for Latino students to pursue higher education regardless of their citizenship status.

Eastern will match the scholarship funds up to $2,500 for full-time students enrolled as of next fall. In order to be eligible for the scholarships, students must live in New London County and be of Hispanic or Latino background. Recipients have to maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and must reapply for the scholarship every year.

“Partnerships like this are crucial in ensuring that we're able to reach those communities that might not otherwise be aware of the opportunities that are available to them,” said Jennifer Brown, Eastern’s associate provost of academic affairs.

News educationcollegesLatino Community
Brenda León
Brenda León is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Brenda covers the Latino/a, Latinx community with an emphasis on wealth-based disparities in health, education and criminal justice.
See stories by Brenda León
