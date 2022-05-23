© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Two law professors hope to keep prisons from reclaiming pandemic parolees

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published May 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
in prison
hoozone/Getty Images/
/
iStockphoto
Behind bars

At the height of the pandemic, the Federal Bureau Of Prisons took a major step towards flattening the curve by allowing thousands of prisoners convicted of low-level crimes to go home.

It was an effort to put more social distance between the inmates who remained.

Now, two local attorneys say the system has been re-imprisoning many of those people who were previously released.

The lawyers say the catalyst is often minor offenses like testing positive for marijuana or, in one case, making an unapproved trip to a smart-phone repair shop.

This despite the fact that many of these people had re-established key support roles in their family's lives.

Yale law professor Marisol Orihuela and Quinnipiac law professor Sarah Russell are fighting to keep such low level re-offenders from re-entering the system.

They both spoke about the problem on "All Things Considered."

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith