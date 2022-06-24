UConn law professor says Connecticut is 'somewhat insulated' from Roe v. Wade's repeal

Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, saying that there is no constitutional right to abortion, Connecticut lawmakers who support abortion rights took steps they say will ensure that women in the state will still be able to obtain the procedure.

A law passed in the last General Assembly session broadened the categories of medical providers who are allowed to perform some abortions.

That same law banned public agencies in Connecticut from cooperating with abortion-related criminal investigations or lawsuits from other states.

Connecticut law specifies that the decision to terminate before viability is that of the patient, in consultation with a doctor or other medical provider.

UConn Law Professor Anne Dailey joined All Things Considered to talk about how safe these Connecticut laws are from being federally superseded going forward.

She also talks about how the repeal of Roe v. Wade affects young Connecticut women who attend college in states set to ban abortion.

Dailey also discusses what's next for state anti-abortion supporters as well as Connecticut's important role in the history of abortion rights in this country.

