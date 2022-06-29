With Roe overturned, a Family Institute of Connecticut representative says making abortion illegal in Connecticut is a goal

The end of nationwide constitutionally-protected abortion rights is a cause for celebration for groups who oppose abortion rights.

One such prominent Connecticut group is the Family Institute of Connecticut.

Liaison Christina Bennett joined All Things Considered to share her feelings on the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

While she's not hopeful abortion rights will be repealed in her lifetime in the state, Bennett said the Family Institute will fight hard for a parental notification requirement for dependents seeking to terminate their pregnancies.

Bennett said she does not expect Connecticut's Safe Harbor law to result in a massive influx of abortion-seekers from states banning the procedure.

At the 5:33 mark, the conversation pivots from Connecticut specific ramifications of the Supreme Court's decision to broader questions like:

What do abortion rights opponents think about the potential of other right's now being in jeopardy, like gay marriage or the right to contraception?

How does she, a woman of color, reconcile being involved in a movement that multiple reports say is very much favored by white supremacists?

Do women of color fare worse when abortion is legal?

What about Crisis Pregnancy Centers?