News

Connecticut launches first new unemployment benefits system in 40 years

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT
Connecticut has launched its first new unemployment benefits and tax system in 40 years.

ReEmployCT is a cloud-based system that makes it easy to file claims online.

“It took a long time but here we are," Governor Ned Lamont said. "It’s long overdue.”

The new system would benefit unemployment filers and businesses, said Danté Bartolomeo, state Labor Commissioner.

“It’s a single sign-on, much more efficient," she said. "It's fully online and it's mobile friendly. It's accessible 24 hours, seven days a week. And it reduces the need for mail, for fax."

Connecticut has approximately 20,000 weekly unemployment filers. In the first 24 hours after the launch of the new system, 19,900 unemployed workers had established new accounts.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
